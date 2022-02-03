(Bloomberg) -- Janus Henderson Group Plc has failed to stem a client exodus in the fourth quarter in results that may increase pressure on it from its largest shareholder.

The asset manager saw $5.2 billion of net outflows in the three-month period, according to a statement Thursday. That was more than the $3.56 billion consensus for outflows by analysts polled by Bloomberg.

Outflows have now persisted for 17 straight quarters. The firm said Tuesday it had given board seats to Nelson Peltz and Ed Garden, co-founders of activist investor Trian Fund Management, in a move that gives them more say over how Janus is run.

Trian, which owns almost 17% of Janus Henderson and is its biggest shareholder, has been talking with the firm’s leadership about ways to improve its performance since taking a stake in the company more than a year ago.

The firm said it planned to sell its quantitative equities business Intech Investment Management to a consortium of Intech’s management and other unnamed investors. The unit managed 29 billion pounds ($39.3 billion) in assets as of the end of September, according to Janus Henderson’s website.

The merger that formed Janus Henderson in 2017 was intended to provide scale amid an investor shift out of the actively managed funds it specializes in and into cheaper, index-tracking products. The tie-up between Henderson Group Plc with Janus Capital Group Inc. came after the two companies had lost market share to BlackRock Inc. and Vanguard Group.

At the time of the merger, assets under management totaled about $330 billion. On Thursday, the firm said assets under management had risen to $432 billion. Meanwhile, assets at BlackRock have exceeded $10 trillion and $8.5 trillion at Vanguard.

