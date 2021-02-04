(Bloomberg) -- Janus Henderson Group Plc is losing its biggest shareholder as the fund manager fails to stem a client exodus that’s lasted for more than three years.

Dai-ichi Life Holdings Inc. plans to sell its nearly 17% stake after making the “strategic decision to focus capital on its global insurance business,” Janus Henderson said in a statement on Thursday. The holding is valued at nearly $1 billion, according to a Bloomberg calculation based on the latest share price.

Dai-ichi’s exit comes as Janus Henderson saw clients pull $1.1 billion in the fourth quarter, the lowest level since shortly after the asset manager’s creation in a high-profile merger in mid-2017. That took withdrawals for last year to $24.4 billion.

“Although we are disappointed to lose Dai-ichi as a shareholder, today’s news does not change the path that Janus Henderson is on,” Chief Executive Officer Dick Weil said in the statement. “Despite the exceptionally challenging year, we have continued to make significant progress.”

The merger that formed Janus Henderson was intended to provide scale amid an investor shift out of the actively managed funds it specializes in and into cheaper, index-tracking products. Yet growth has been slow, with assets under management increasing to about $402 billion at the end of last year from about $331 billion at the time of the merger.

Janus Henderson is also contending with an activist shareholder, Nelson Peltz’s Trian Fund Management LP, which late last year disclosed 9.9% stakes in Janus Henderson and U.S. firm Invesco Ltd. Peltz said in October that asset managers need more scale to compete with the likes of BlackRock Inc., and that he expected to see more deals in the industry. Invesco added Peltz to its board of directors in November.

Dai-ichi was the largest shareholder in Janus Capital Group Inc. and supported its merger with Henderson Group Plc. It became an affiliate company of the combined Janus Henderson in 2018. While exiting as investor, it will continue to help the fund manager develop and distribute new products in Japan, according to the statement.

