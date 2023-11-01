(Bloomberg) -- Janus Henderson Group Plc saw another quarter of outflows as clients pulled billions of dollars from the firm’s funds.

The asset manager reported net outflows of $2.6 billion in the three months through September, according to a statement Wednesday, but the number was less than the $3.7 billion forecast by analysts. Adjusted earnings per share at 64 cents beat estimates and the company announced share buybacks of as much as $150 million.

Chief Executive Officer Ali Dibadj said the buyback plan reflected the firm’s “strong cash flow generation and liquidity position.” “We will continue to look actively to buy, build, or partner to diversify where clients give us the right,” he said in the statement.

Dibadj, who took over as CEO last year, has been stepping up efforts to stem the bleeding at the asset manager even as the broader industry is grappling with geopolitical tensions, higher interest rates and an end to the easy-money era.

Assets under management at Janus Henderson fell to $308.3 billion from $322.1 billion at the end of June as a result of redemptions, volatile markets and currency movements.

Janus Henderson also said it will delist from the Australian Securities Exchange on or around Dec. 6, a move it said won’t have any material impact on its financials.

London-headquartered Janus Henderson, which is also listed in the US, returned to inflows briefly earlier this year, following 21 straight quarters of net redemptions. Dibadj has previously stressed that he is not expecting consistent inflows in the near future.

The firm was created via a 2017 merger of UK’s Henderson Group and Denver-based Janus Capital Group to build scale and weather investors’ shift toward cheaper passive products. But the tie-up failed to achieve its goal and the firm has been hit with outflows since. Its struggles attracted activist investor Nelson Peltz’s Trian Fund Management, which pushed for change after building a stake to become the company’s largest shareholder.

