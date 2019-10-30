(Bloomberg) -- U.S. Treasuries might have rallied in the wake of the Federal Reserve’s meeting, but some major asset managers caution that the recent sell-off is likely to resume.

“Ten-year rates will easily get to about 2% by the end of the year,” said Ashwin Alankar, head of global asset allocation at Janus Henderson Investors. Chris Rands, a portfolio manager at Nikko Asset Management Ltd., warned that “the market’s been a little aggressive” on further Fed easing, and also sees 2% in reach in the next three to six months.

While Fed Chairman Jerome Powell signaled a pause for now after three interest-rate cuts, overnight swaps rates show traders are expecting another reduction in 2020. Treasury 10-year yields were at 1.79% early Thursday, and haven’t seen 2% since the Fed started cutting in July.

“The Treasuries market will likely be disappointed if there aren’t further rate cuts, so you’re likely to see a move up in yields from current levels,” said Anthony Doyle, a global cross-asset strategist at Fidelity International in Sydney. “We don’t think the Fed will cut further this year or next year.”

Fidelity International is more optimistic than the consensus view on the economic outlook, Doyle said. “We also expect that inflation will pick up, so you get the inflation premium coming back into the market and you’ll see yields back up.”

While U.S. manufacturing has slumped this year, consumer spending and employment have held up. A report Wednesday showed a better-than-expected reading on gross domestic product for the third quarter. Powell said that the economy has proved resilient to headwinds this year.

“The strongest message that the Fed has sent today is that we are not that worried about the fragility of the economy anymore, so we can pause,” Alankar at Janus Henderson said by phone from Denver.

Many market participants drew parallels to when the Fed engineered a soft-landing for the economy in the 1990s under the stewardship of Alan Greenspan. Powell himself has referred more than once to that episode in describing the Fed’s current strategy.

“The Fed’s mandate has been to look for full employment and prices for goods and services -- and they’re hitting the targets they are after, with U.S. unemployment at the lowest in 50 years,” said Sydney-based Rands at Nikko Asset. “That’s nirvana.”

To contact the reporters on this story: Adam Haigh in Sydney at ahaigh1@bloomberg.net;Ruth Carson in Singapore at rliew6@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Christopher Anstey at canstey@bloomberg.net, Tan Hwee Ann

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.