Japan 10-Year Yield Falls Below Zero First Time Since September 2017

(Bloomberg) -- Japan’s 10-year bond yield dropped below zero for the first time since September 2017 as a slide in global equities pushes down debt yields around the world.

The benchmark bond yield fell 2.5 basis points Friday to minus 0.05 percent, according to Japan Bond Trading Co. The yield was as high as 0.155 percent in October.

BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said last week it’s no problem if government bond yields become negative as long as they reflect economic fundamentals and remain within the central bank’s target range.

