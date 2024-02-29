(Bloomberg) -- Japan approved fresh sanctions over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, in a bid to show a united front with other Group of Seven nations.

Tokyo applied an export ban to an additional 29 Russian organizations, Japan’s foreign ministry said on Friday. It also added 12 individuals, including an executive with an arms maker, seven organizations and a bank to a list of those subject to asset freezes.

“We decided on the latest sanctions in cooperation with the G-7 from the perspective of what would be effective in achieving a just and lasting peace in Ukraine,” Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said at a regular press briefing on Friday. “Japan will continue to work together with the international community, including the G-7.”

Biden Seeks Plan to Tap Russian Assets for Ukraine by G-7 Summit

The fresh sanctions come amid differences among G-7 members over whether it would be lawful to seize Russian assets to help Ukraine. US President Joe Biden wants the group to make progress toward such a plan before its June summit.

Japan’s latest steps follow a reconstruction conference it hosted for Ukraine in February.

