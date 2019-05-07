(Bloomberg) -- Japan Airlines Co.’s domestic flights are being disrupted due to problems at its self check-in kiosks across the country, the company said.

Passengers are checking in at staffed counters, which is taking time and causing boarding delays, the airline said in an emailed statement Wednesday. The carrier had canceled 18 flights as of 9 a.m. local time, affecting about 740 passengers, and some flights were late by as much as an hour, the Tokyo-based company said.

JAL’s shares fell as much as 2.9 percent in early trading in Tokyo, the most in 2019 and outpacing a decline of about 1.4 percent in the TOPIX Index. JAL’s stock fell 12 percent in 2018.

Wednesday’s check-in delays started at around 6:50 a.m. and were caused by network issues, JAL said, without giving a time for when they might be resolved.

The last major delay to domestic air travel in Japan was caused by a typhoon that hit the archipelago in September.

