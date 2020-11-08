(Bloomberg) -- Japan Airlines Co. fell the most ever after the carrier said it will raise as much as 168 billion yen ($1.6 billion) by selling new shares to support its finances amid the coronavirus crisis.

The shares dropped as much as 15% in early trading in Tokyo on Monday, the steepest decline on record on an intraday basis. The stock is down more than 50% this year.

Japan Airlines, which is seeking to weather the pandemic without any job cuts, will use the proceeds to repay debt and invest in its restructuring plan for the post-pandemic era, the company said in a statement Friday. As part of the plan, JAL will bolster the low-cost carrier business and buy Airbus A350s, which is more fuel-efficient than older aircraft.

The coronavirus has crippled the global airline industry, with total industry revenues in 2021 expected to plunge by nearly a half from $838 billion last year, according to the International Air Transport Association. Japan Airlines and ANA Holdings Inc., Japan’s largest carrier, are suffering from a steep drop in domestic and international passenger traffic.

The carrier will issue as many as 100 million new shares, which amounts to about a third of its current shares outstanding. The company has about 337 million shares outstanding.

Japan Airlines will sell 30% of the shares overseas and the rest domestically, and it will offer the shares at a 3% to 6% discount. The issue price of shares will be determined as early as November 18.

