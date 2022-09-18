(Bloomberg) -- Japan and Australia are standouts among major economies, with relatively healthy consumption on the back of more mild inflation that’s keeping a floor under spending power, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc. research.

A metric of consumer health used by Goldman analysts led by Jan Hatzius show the two Asia-Pacific giants stand at around the 60th percentile, compared with around 40th percentile for the US and 35th for the Euro area. The percentile refers to data comparing each country to itself, going back to 2000.

“Real spending growth has slowed substantially in North America and Europe, but remains solid in Japan and Australia given later reopening and less elevated inflation,” the analysts wrote in a report Sunday, measuring the UK and Canada in addition to the four others.

The overall consumer health standings show a rare distinction for Japan and Australia, whereas much of the data show all six economies bearing similar characteristics. On the up side, all are still seeing low unemployment, with rates having only edged up recently in the US and Canada. Household net worth as a share of income ranks in percentile 90 or higher in all of them, with debt service ratios broadly mild.

More troublingly, elevated inflation has crushed real income growth across those economies, where it’s fallen to the 30th percentile or less. That’s sent consumer confidence to a similar percentile in all economies except the US.

The Goldman analysts focused on seven gauges of consumer health:

real spending growth

unemployment rate

real income growth

consumer confidence

debt service ratio

net worth-to-income ratio

real net worth growth

