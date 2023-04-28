(Bloomberg) -- The Japanese government said it will provide Honda Motor Co. and GS Yuasa Corp. with 159 billion yen ($1.2 billion) in subsidies to support their battery-making efforts as it tries to boost development of the industry.

Honda and GS Yuasa are investing 430 billion yen to produce batteries, Trade Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said at a briefing Friday. The government is also providing semiconductor makers with as much as 56.4 billion yen in subsidies.

“We will keep taking steps to have a stable supply of semiconductors and batteries,” Nishimura said.

Honda said the companies aim to start mass-production of high capacity, high storage batteries in 2027, with a line due to begin operating in April that year and going to full-scale output in October. It will have 25 gigawatt hours of capacity in a year, Honda said. GS Yuasa added that Shiga prefecture is being considered as a location for the battery plant.

Honda shares rose 0.8% Friday morning in Tokyo. They’re up 17% this year. GS Yuasa jumped 6.5%, the biggest gain since Feb. 8.

Others in line for subsidies include Panasonic Energy, Resonac Holdings Corp., Renesas Electronics Corp. and Ibiden Co., Nishimura said.

