(Bloomberg) -- Japan announced more details of its exports ban on semiconductors and machinery against Russia, a move that will bolster its security alliance with the U.S. and EU.

The ban, set to take effect on March 18, will apply to about 270 items in such categories as conventional, chemical and biological weapons, nuclear power, electronics and communications, the trade ministry said on Tuesday. It applies to Belarus, too.

Belarus has been included in the sanctions Japan has taken against Russia as the international community tries to isolate Russia and its ally and stop the war in Ukraine.

The ban won’t likely affect many of Japan’s shipments to Russia because it doesn’t include cars and construction machinery, which make up a majority of the exports to Russia.

In 2021, shipments to Russia accounted for about 1% of Japan’s total exports. Auto and auto parts made up more than half of the exports to Russia with construction and mining machinery accounting for 6.7%.

In the same year, imports from Russia accounted for 1.8% of the total imports. Energy items like crude oil, liquefied natural gas and coal made up more than 60% of the imports from Russia.

