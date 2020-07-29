(Bloomberg) -- Japan laid out terms under which some foreign residents will be allowed to return from overseas, after facing criticism that its current regulations to contain the coronavirus separated families and disrupted livelihoods.

Under the new rules, published Wednesday by the Foreign Ministry, permanent residents of Japan, spouses of Japanese citizens and some others will be permitted to enter the country from Aug. 5. They must provide documentation and proof of a negative coronavirus test conducted less than 72 hours before travel.

The Covid-19 pandemic has made international travel a gamble almost everywhere in the world, but Japan has thrown up especially steep barriers to entry. Almost everyone -- other than citizens -- has been barred from entry if arriving from more than 100 countries, including foreigners with legal residency who pay taxes to Japan.

Japan Welcomed Foreign Workers Then Left Them in Covid-19 Limbo

Critics who see the policy as discriminatory have warned that it may prevent Japan from attracting the foreign workers it needs in the longer term to offset its aging and shrinking population. The American Chamber of Commerce in Japan and the European Business Council in Japan have called for foreign residents to be treated equally.

Next month’s relaxation only applies to those who left Japan before visitors from their destination countries were banned from entering Japan.

Japanese citizens are discouraged from overseas travel, but are allowed to return if they do go abroad. They are tested for the virus on arrival in Japan and asked to quarantine at home for two weeks.

