(Bloomberg) -- Japan is worried about available natural gas supply from next year, the latest major importer to voice concern about the lingering global energy crisis.

While Japan can “survive” this winter with current supply due to demand reduction and sufficient LNG deliveries, next year is a different story, said Tetsuhiro Hosono, chief executive officer of Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corp.

The possible revival of Chinese liquefied natural gas demand, as well as actions by Russian President Vladimir Putin, means that Japan is “very anxious about balance of supply and demand as it’s very hard to predict,” said Hosono, speaking at the Adipec energy conference in Abu Dhabi.

Japan asked households and businesses on Tuesday to conserve electricity as much as possible during the winter as the country tries to ease the strain on a stretched grid. The increased fuel costs and weak yen are putting pressure on the nation’s economy.

