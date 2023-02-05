(Bloomberg) -- The Japanese government has approached Masayoshi Amamiya, the Bank of Japan’s deputy governor, about potentially succeeding Haruhiko Kuroda as head of the central bank, the Nikkei reported, citing unnamed sources. The yen fell following the report.

Officials from the government and ruling coalition have held discussions with Amamiya, according to the report. Nikkei said a BOJ source declined to comment, saying they were unaware of the discussions.

The yen weakened to as much as 132.32 versus the dollar on early Sunday, its softest level since Jan. 12.

A nomination has been expected early this month, and the impending leadership change could usher in policy adjustments after years of full-bore stimulus. Speculation has simmered that such changes will accompany a new governor.

Kuroda is scheduled to step down as governor in April after the longest stint running the 140-year-old central bank. He’s been instrumental in pushing the most ambitious monetary stimulus program of modern times — and Amamiya has been a key figure in helping design BOJ policies.

The 67-year-old Amamiya and former Deputy Governor Hiroshi Nakaso have been seen as frontrunners for the post. If either of them get the post, it would return the position to a veteran central banker for the first time in a decade.

