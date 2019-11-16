(Bloomberg) -- Japan has approved the first shipment of liquid hydrogen fluoride to South Korea, Yonhap News reported, citing unidentified people in the industry.

Stella Chemifa Corporation was given notice of approval to export its material to South Korea

Liquid hydrogen fluoride is one of the key materials under restriction to South Korea under its recent export curb measures

NOTE: Japan’s Beer, Hydrogen Fluoride Exports to S. Korea Plunge 99%

To contact the reporter on this story: Jihye Lee in Seoul at jlee2352@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Niluksi Koswanage at nkoswanage@bloomberg.net, Melissa Cheok

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.