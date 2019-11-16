Nov 16, 2019
Japan Approves Liquid Hydrogen Fluoride Export to Korea: Yonhap
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Japan has approved the first shipment of liquid hydrogen fluoride to South Korea, Yonhap News reported, citing unidentified people in the industry.
- Stella Chemifa Corporation was given notice of approval to export its material to South Korea
- Liquid hydrogen fluoride is one of the key materials under restriction to South Korea under its recent export curb measures
- NOTE: Japan’s Beer, Hydrogen Fluoride Exports to S. Korea Plunge 99%
