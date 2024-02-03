(Bloomberg) -- Japan’s embassy in Washington has a reassuring message for Swifties.

Taylor Swift should have no problem jetting across the globe to Las Vegas from her Tokyo concert to watch her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, play in the Super Bowl.

“Despite the 12-hour flight and 17-hour time difference, the Embassy can confidently Speak Now to say that if she departs Tokyo in the evening after her concert, she should comfortably arrive in Las Vegas before the Super Bowl begins,” the embassy said Friday in a statement posted on X.

Fans had speculated that the billionaire pop sensation might be stretched to attend Kansas City’s big game against the San Francisco 49ers on Feb. 11, only a day after she finishes up a four-night run at the Tokyo Dome.

Time is on her side, the embassy said. “Anyone concerned can be Fearless in knowing that this talented performer can wow Japanese audiences and still make it to Las Vegas to support the Chiefs when they take the field for the Super Bowl wearing Red.”

