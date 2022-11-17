(Bloomberg) -- Japan’s carmakers are ready to embrace all options, from hydrogen to greener fuel, to achieve zero emission targets, said Akio Toyoda, chairman of the country’s auto industry group.

“A battery electric vehicle is one of the important options to resolve the issue, but not the only option,” Toyoda, who also heads Toyota Motor Corp., said at a Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association briefing on Thursday. As manufacturers that compete globally, “we need to have diverse options for diverse users or drivers of cars,” he said.

The remark comes as Japanese carmakers are lagging behind overseas rivals in adoption of EVs. While many rivals in the west, such as General Motors Co., have vowed to go fully electric, Toyota has pledged to offer the “widest possible” array of powertrains to propel cars in a cleaner fashion. Even so, Toyota has committed ¥4 trillion ($28.7 billion) to electrify its product lineup, with a target to sell 3.5 million units annually by the end of the decade.

The Japanese automotive group will work on activities to address the importance of accepting wider options for carbon neutrality at the Group of Seven summit meeting, which is to be held next year in Hiroshima, southwestern Japan, said Seiichi Nagatsuka, vice chairman of the association.

Among other options, Japanese carmakers are exploring the potential of E-fuels, a synthetic alternative produced using captured carbon dioxide and hydrogen from sustainable electricity sources.

