(Bloomberg) -- Japan’s economy rebounded last quarter and avoided a double-dip recession, as spending by consumers and businesses proved resilient in the face of continued restrictions to contain the coronavirus.

Gross domestic product expanding an annualized 1.3% from the prior quarter in the three months through June, bouncing back after shrinking in the prior quarter, the Cabinet Office reported Monday. Economists had forecast 0.5% growth.

The consumer activity that helped Japan avoid a double-dip slump has also helped fuel its worst wave of the virus yet. A surge in infections since July sparked a fourth declaration of emergency that formed a grim backdrop to a mostly spectator-less Tokyo Olympics and is now likely to extend past August.

Key Insights

The better-than-expected growth was fueled by renewed investment by businesses and a rebound by consumers, who chose to venture out despite government calls for people to avoid unnecessary outings and for restaurants and bars to close early.

“I’m not sure if I should be happy about the GDP result or not becuase the fact that consumption didn’t fall means more people were out on the street, which is why the virus spread wasn’t contained,” said economist Mari Iwashita at Daiwa Securities Co.

Since July, the virus has spread far more widely in Japan, with a record Delta-driven wave in recent days pushing the daily caseload to about triple previous peaks, though deaths have stayed low due to high vaccination rates for seniors. A late starting vaccine drive has left Japan reliant on stop-and-start restrictions to try to quell the virus that are losing effectiveness the longer they drag on.

While the resumption of growth offers support for Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga’s approach of limiting the economic damage of the pandemic through light restrictions on activity, the premier’s low opinion poll ratings suggest the public are more concerned about infections than the economy. Suga is widely expected to announce another stimulus package before elections that must be held by fall.

Rising investment figures suggest businesses are looking past the pandemic, but rising cases of the Delta variant in key overseas markets presents a risk if it slows exports.

What Bloomberg’s Economist Says...

“We expect GDP to rebound in 3Q, assuming the latest wave of Covid-19 infections is brought under control by end-August. The pace of recovery further out will hinge on how quickly vaccinations proceed and the degree of any extra fiscal stimulus.”

-- Yuki Masujima, economist

Private consumption rose 0.8% from the prior quarter on a non-annualized basis, compared with economists expectations it would be flat.

Business investment increased 1.7%. Analysts had predicted a 1.3% gain.

Although shipments abroad increased 12% on an annualized basis, imports rose at an even faster pace. That meant net exports of goods and services subtracted 0.3 percentage point from growth. Economists had forecast a drag of 0.2 percentage point.

Inventories subtracted 0.2 percentage points from GDP. Economists had expected stockpiles to be unchanged.

Nominal GDP increased 0.1% from the previous quarter, compared with a 0.3% contraction forecast by analysts.

