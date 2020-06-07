(Bloomberg) -- Japan has refrained from joining countries including the U.S. and U.K. in coordinated criticism of China’s move to impose a national security law in Hong Kong, Kyodo reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Japan decided not to be a signatory to the countries’ joint statement on the proposed law as Tokyo tries to improve its diplomatic relations with China, Kyodo reported.

The Japanese government wants to avoid creating friction with China ahead of a planned state visit by President Xi Jinping, but its reluctance to criticize Beijing could disappoint the U.S. and European countries, Kyodo said.

READ: Europe Reaches a Tipping Point Over China’s Hong Kong Gamble

NOTE: Japan Has Halted Preparations for China Xi’s State Visit: Nikkei

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.