(Bloomberg) -- In these turbulent times, Japanese bank chiefs have a lot to worry about: a patchy economic recovery, a weakening yen, emerging inflation, and swelling public debt to name a few.

But one of their biggest concerns is how to prepare for the day when the Bank of Japan eventually ends its unprecedented monetary easing and raises interest rates. BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda has pledged to stick to the policy for now, but any unwinding would have ramifications for the bond market and an economy used to years of rates near zero.

Below are comments from the chief executives made at a Nikkei forum on Tuesday.

Mizuho

“What I am worried most about is, as interest rates have been pinned down for years, there are few traders and dealers remaining who experienced moves in rates,” said Masahiro Kihara, CEO of Mizuho Financial Group Inc.

As a result, there are risks that rates may jump unless the BOJ communicates well with markets when it explores an eventual policy exit, Kihara said.

MUFG

The central bank’s massive monetary easing has been effective in pulling Japan out of a deflationary trend, said Hironori Kamezawa, CEO of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc., Japan’s largest bank.

Still, banks’ profit conditions have been under pressure since the policy pushed down loan spreads and returns from securities portfolios, he said. Kamezawa wants the BOJ to find a “smooth landing” by paying attention to various side effects.

Sumitomo Mitsui

Japan’s public finances are a concern for Jun Ohta, CEO of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc., the country’s second-largest bank.

Ohta said he’s worried that if the nation’s fiscal health is put into question and its credit rating is cut, it would probably trigger downgrades of Japanese banks as well. If that happens, banks will lose access to dollar funding in markets and won’t be able to provide loans to Japanese companies operating abroad, he said.

Daiwa

“Eventually the X-day will come to Japan: a shift of monetary policy,” said Seiji Nakata, CEO of Daiwa Securities Group Inc., the nation’s second-largest brokerage. “What is most vital in the short run is that the BOJ appropriately communicates with the market to achieve a soft landing.”

Once that day comes, firms including Daiwa have a responsibility as market makers to provide liquidity, he said.

Nakata also spoke about Japan’s capacity to intervene in currency markets to strengthen the plunging yen, an action the government took for the first time since 1998 last month.

It’s said that Japan may only have about 20 trillion yen available for intervention, but the Finance Ministry also has a relatively large amount of US government debt coming due within a year, and it could use the Federal Reserve’s repo facility, he said.

“I think there are many bullets left,” he said. “Intervention could have a certain impact.”

