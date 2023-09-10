(Bloomberg) -- Japanese financial firms rally after comments from Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda suggesting an end to negative interest rates is possible if policymakers become confident that prices and wages will keep going up sustainably.

The nation’s biggest lenders Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc., Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. and Mizuho Financial Group Inc. all gained more than 3% on the expectation that rising interest rates would boost profits on lending. Financial firms have seen their interest income crushed by years of rock-bottom rates in Japan.

The Topix Banks gauge increased about 3.5%, the most since the BOJ adjusted yield-curve control on July 28. The index is at the highest since 2008 and was up Monday as the wider market fell.

Japan 10-Year Yield Rises to 0.7% for First Time Since 2014

“We remain fairly bullish on the sector as we cannot see how we can wait for the rest of the year before BOJ decides to disband YCC,” said Amir Anvarzadeh, strategist at Asymmetric Advisors Pte. The BOJ doesn’t have the luxury of time to wait as yen could be much weaker by then, he said.

