(Bloomberg) -- Japanese beef bowl chain Yoshinoya Holdings Co. fired its executive Masaaki Ito after sexist remarks he made at a university lecture were widely reported and went viral on social media.

“As of today we have absolutely no contractual relationship with this individual,” Tokyo-based Yoshinoya said in a statement through the exchange on Tuesday. “He made incredibly inappropriate remarks regarding gender and human rights issues” leading to his dismissal.

Yoshinoya’s shares fell as much as 4.3 percent in Tokyo trading, with trading volume more than 2.8 times the 3-month average. They closed 2.9 percent lower at the morning close.

Ito also served on the board of the holding company’s main unit.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.