(Bloomberg) -- Japan plans to sell 1.2 trillion yen ($11.2 billion) of 20-year bonds at an auction Tuesday that is shaping up as another key test of demand for super-long debt.

While buyer appetite at a recent sale of 30-year bonds was solid, thanks in part to demand from life insurers and pension funds, the 20-year tenor lacks the same loyal investor base. The 20-year sale is also 300 billion yen bigger than the last sale of this maturity and equals the record amount offered at an auction in 2015.

Bidding from regional banks may be key to the outcome, according to JPMorgan Chase & Co. A poor result could see Japan’s yield curve steepen again, which would run counter the Bank of Japan’s preference for a low and stable yield curve.

“The result may not be as strong as the 30-year sale,” said Naomi Muguruma, a senior market economist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. “There is concern because the main buyers are those who are reluctantly taking duration risks amid a lack of alternatives for higher yields. They are buying with the premise of selling at some point, not holding until maturity.”

READ: JGB Traders Breathe Sigh of Relief After Strong 30-Year Auction

Super-long yields have come off their highest levels since early 2019 after the July 7 auction of a record 900 billion yen of 30-year debt lured the strongest demand in a year.

Implied volatility in Japanese government bond futures prices has also dwindled to near the year-to-date lows seen in January, when the coronavirus had yet to severely rattle global markets.

‘Body Blow’

The 20-year yield rose 1.5 basis points to 0.415% on Monday, after touching its highest since March 2019 of 0.45% earlier this month.

“The yield around 0.4% may draw certain investor demand but I wouldn’t be too optimistic,” said Takenobu Nakashima, senior rates strategist at Nomura Securities Co. He said further supply due in coming months “will be felt like a body blow.”

A weak 20-year auction may also reignite concerns about the market’s ability to absorb the increased issuance in the super-long sector. That’s especially so given the relative lack of buying support from the BOJ, which has had its hands full mopping up excess bond supply in shorter maturities.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.