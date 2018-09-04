(Bloomberg) -- Global funds are cutting their holdings of Japanese debt at the fastest pace in more than two years, as investors juggle the possibility of higher yields in the world’s second-largest bond market.

Non-resident investors sold a net 1.47 trillion yen ($13.2 billion) of Japanese bonds between July 27 and Aug. 24, according to weekly portfolio flow data from the finance ministry. That points to the biggest monthly outflow since March 2016.

“I think the selling reflects foreign investor expectations that a reduction in the BOJ’s bond buying will lead to rising yields,” said Shuichi Ohsaki, chief rates strategist for Japan at Bank of America Merrill Lynch. However, “I expect foreigners to gradually come back as they will see yields struggling to rise.”

Japan’s benchmark 10-year yield climbed to an 18-month high in early August after the Bank of Japan said it would allow for a wider swing in bond yields to improve the dysfunctional market. Still, the yield has dropped right back along with volatility as consensus among investors emerged that the policy tweak isn’t sufficient for a sustainably higher trading range.

The finance ministry’s weekly and monthly data don’t provide a breakdown of government and other debt purchases, but balance-of-payments reports show inflows have been typically concentrated in government securities.

Global funds have been the biggest net buyers of JGBs among major investor classes so far this year, purchasing 8.9 trillion yen through the end of July, according to the Japan Securities Dealers Association. That compares to 52.2 trillion yen in bonds acquired by the BOJ during the same period.

Still, there are already signs that demand from international funds may be recovering. They turned net buyers of JGB futures in the week ended Aug. 10 after selling the largest amount since at least 2014, data from Japan Exchange Group Inc. show.

While the BOJ’s negative-rate policy keeps yields on shorter-maturity bonds below zero, such as a negative 0.11 percent on two-year notes, foreign investors can increase returns by currency hedging. The two-year yield increases to over 3 percent for investors who lend dollars in exchange for yen and park the proceeds in the securities, according to data compiled by Bloomberg, due to a premium often called the basis.

“Foreigners’ presence in Japan’s debt market has significantly increased, and I constantly receive inquiries from overseas customers,” said Takahiro Sekido, a strategist at MUFG Bank Ltd. and former BOJ official. “Japan’s debt coupled with the basis has been established as a major asset class for global bond investors.”

To contact the reporter on this story: Masaki Kondo in Singapore at mkondo3@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Tan Hwee Ann at hatan@bloomberg.net, Cormac Mullen, Shikhar Balwani

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.