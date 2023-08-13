(Bloomberg) -- Japan is preparing for its second typhoon in a week, with airline companies canceling flights and rail operators warning of disruptions.

Typhoon Lan is expected to make landfall Tuesday in central Japan near Osaka, the country’s second largest metropolitan area. The Japan Meteorological Agency has called for precautions against heavy rain, mudslides and strong winds.

Japan Airlines Co. said Sunday afternoon it had canceled 19 domestic flights for Monday due to the storm, with more updates expected.

Regional operators of Japan’s high-speed trains, Central Japan Railway Co. and West Japan Railway Co., warned they could halt operation completely on parts of their system Tuesday, and said delays and suspensions were likely on Monday and Wednesday.

As of Sunday afternoon, Typhoon Lan was about 320 kilometers (199 miles) south of Japan’s Hachijojima island and moving northwest, according to the JMA. The storm, which is called Typhoon No. 7 in Japan, is packing maximum winds of about 144 kilometers per hour.

It’s expected to make landfall on a path across the center of Japan’s main island — a heavy industrial region with major automobile factories — before turning north toward Hokkaido.

Less than a week ago, Typhoon Khanun rolled through the region, brushing past Japan on its way to South Korea, forcing the closure of auto plants, hundreds of flight cancellations and power outages.

