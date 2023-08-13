(Bloomberg) -- Japan is preparing for its second typhoon in a week, with airline companies canceling flights and rail operators planning to halt some operations.

Typhoon Lan is forecast to make landfall Tuesday in central Japan near Osaka, the country’s second largest metropolitan area. The Japan Meteorological Agency has called for precautions against heavy rain, mudslides and strong winds.

Typhoons are becoming more frequent and severe, causing factories to halt production in addition to the usual disruptions to transportation. At least two people were killed last year when a powerful typhoon passed through Tokyo.

Japan’s two largest airline companies Japan Airlines Co. and ANA Holdings Inc. announced flight disruptions, with JAL canceling more than 250 flights for Monday and Tuesday.

Regional operators of Japan’s high-speed trains Central Japan Railway Co. and West Japan Railway Co. warned they could halt operation completely on parts of their system Tuesday, and said delays and suspensions were likely on Monday and Wednesday. Central Japan Railway already plans to halt service between Osaka and Nagoya on Tuesday.

As of Monday morning, Typhoon Lan was about 260 kilometers (162 miles) southwest of Japan’s Hachijojima island and moving northwest, according to the JMA. The storm, which is called Typhoon No. 7 in Japan, is packing maximum winds of about 144 kilometers per hour.

It’s expected to make landfall on a path across the center of Japan’s main island — a heavy industrial region with major automobile factories — before turning north toward Hokkaido.

Less than a week ago, Typhoon Khanun rolled through the region, brushing past Japan on its way to South Korea, forcing the closure of auto plants, hundreds of flight cancellations and power outages.

