(Bloomberg) -- A gauge for investor expectations of Japan’s inflation matched a record high as a weak yen keeps upward pressure on the cost of living.

The difference in yields between nominal 10-year government notes and securities linked to a change in consumer prices has widened about a quarter percentage point this year to 1.418%, matching a record high set in November, based on Bloomberg-compiled data going back to 2004 when Japan sold the first inflation-indexed debt.

“The upward move of breakeven inflation has probably been driven by surging energy and the weak yen,” said Martin Whetton, head of markets strategy at Westpac Banking Corp. in Sydney. Growing inflation expectations “are already in the price, but they still pose upside risks to nominal yields in the short term if inflation doesn’t come down.”

The yen touched a three-decade low against the dollar last month even after the authority ended its negative-interest-rate policy and yield-curve control. BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda said last week that he will closely monitor exchange rates and their impact on the economy and inflation, and that monetary policy isn’t targeting foreign exchange.

Ueda’s remarks “suggest the BOJ will take the weak yen into greater consideration in policy decisions going forward. The BOJ will be more mindful of second-round effects of yen declines — higher import prices boosting inflation expectations, which could amplify the risk of an inflation overshoot.”

— Taro Kimura, economist

“Our sense is that markets are likely to push breakeven levels higher before it feels comfortable on the timing of the next BOJ hike,” said Prashant Newnaha, a senior Asia-Pacific rates strategist at TD Securities in Singapore. “The increase in wages from recent negotiations and the impending tax cut in June are likely to drive an uptick in activity and consumption.”

Illiquidity may be amplifying the move. Inflation-linked notes have an outstanding amount of just ¥11.5 trillion ($75.8 billion), about 29% of which is owned by the nation’s Government Pension Investment Fund and 41% by the BOJ, according to data from Bloomberg, the fund and the central bank. The Ministry of Finance also buys back and cancels these securities regularly.

The ministry didn’t sell so-called linkers for five year through 2013 due to subdued demand.

