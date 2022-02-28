(Bloomberg) -- The Japan Securities Dealers Association proposed measures to improve pricing for new initial public offerings, following government criticism that levels are being set too low.

The report, released Monday by JSDA’s working group, recommended a series of steps, including allowing brokerages to be more flexible in the way they set prices to better reflect demand.

The panel proposed that brokerages widen the pre-set ranges of IPO prices and, if demand is strong, allow the final price to go higher than those bands. Japan should also shorten the time it takes for companies to offer shares after gaining approval to list.

The association wants companies to implement the measures before the end of the year.

The Japanese government’s growth strategy has called for a review of IPO price-setting, saying the average amount raised per listing had dropped in Japan last year from a year earlier while increasing abroad. That led JSDA, a lobbyist group representing brokerages, to create the working group to explore improvement measures.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.