(Bloomberg) -- The approval for Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s cabinet fell 5 percentage points to 48% in a poll published by the Mainichi newspaper, which showed respondents were worried about rising prices.

It was the first time since February the approval rating dropped in the survey, while the disapproval rate jumped 7 percentage points to 44%, the poll published Sunday showed. About two-third of respondents said they felt financial strains due to rising prices for items such as food and energy.

Kishida’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party will be tested by an election for the upper house of parliament on July 10. Although the LDP-led coalition is expected to keep its majority in the body after vote, the falling approval rate could raise worries for the premier, who has won support for his tough stand against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine and his cautious approach to Covid-19.

