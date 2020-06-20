(Bloomberg) -- Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe saw his cabinet’s approval rating jump 9 percentage points to 36% in a poll conducted by the Mainichi newspaper on June 20. The cabinet’s disapproval rating fell 9 percentage points to 56%.

Some 59% of respondents said Abe’s ties to former Justice Minister Katsuyuki Kawai and his wife Anri, who were arrested on vote-buying allegations last week, were a “serious” issue. About a third of respondents said Abe’s ties weren’t a major concern.

Meanwhile, about a quarter of respondents said they approve of the government’s response to the coronavirus outbreak, while slightly more than half said they disapprove.

No margin of error was specified for the survey.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.