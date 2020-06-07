(Bloomberg) -- The approval rating for Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s cabinet fell to 38.1% last month, while 61.3% of those polled disapproved of its performance, according to a survey conducted by Jiji Press.

The poll, announced on Saturday, showed that 60% of respondents were dissatisfied with the government response to the coronavirus pandemic and 37.4% were satisfied.

The news agency did not conduct a survey in April but in the March poll the cabinet approval rating was 39.3%, with the disapproval rate at 38.8% and 22% responding that they didn’t know.

Jiji said it had conducted face-to-face interviews last month and sent the questionaires form by mail because of concerns about coronavirus infections. The forms were posted on May 21 and the survey comprised responses that arrived by June 1.

