(Bloomberg) -- The approval rating for Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s cabinet rose to 52% from 48% last month in the first Mainichi newspaper opinion poll conducted after the murder of former premier Shinzo Abe.

Disapproval fell to 37% from 44%, the newspaper reported on Monday, citing a poll of more than 1,000 respondents. Of those surveyed, 70% said they have a positive evaluation of Abe’s achievements while 29% said they don’t.

Some 31% said they want Kishida to prioritize compiling an economic package while 24% said his priority should be inflation measures.

The survey was conducted over the July 16-17 weekend, the newspaper said.

