(Bloomberg) -- Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga has decided to enter the race to succeed Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Kyodo News reported.

Suga, who is the top government spokesman and Abe’s right-hand man since 2012, intends to seek the role of president in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, the report said, citing a person it didn’t identify. The party could hold a vote around Sept. 15 to pick a successor to Abe, Kyodo said.

Abe announced on Friday that he will resign due to health reasons. He said he would stay on until leaders of the LDP hold an internal vote to choose who would take over from him. A general election isn’t due until October of next year.

