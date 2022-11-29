(Bloomberg) -- A military hotline aimed at reducing tensions between China and Japan is expected to begin operations in spring 2023, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi told reporters Tuesday.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida agreed at their meeting in Bangkok earlier this month to accelerate talks on the hotline. Hayashi said he expected the communications mechanism between military authorities to play an important role in building trust and avoiding unforeseen incidents.

Ties between the neighbors have been frayed by a dispute over East China Sea islands known as Senkaku in Japan and Diaoyu in China. Government vessels from the two countries chase one another on almost a daily basis in the area.

Japan’s Ministry of Defense issues bulletins about incursions by Chinese military vessels into its territorial waters, most recently on Nov. 1.

