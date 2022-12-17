(Bloomberg) -- Japanese companies are set to raise winter bonus payments by 9.7%, the largest gain since 1975, a survey by Nikkei newspaper reported Sunday.

Steel makers led all industries in bonus increases, while semiconductors saw several companies reporting record profit led by strong demand.

Disco Corp., a maker of precision processing equipment, paid ¥3.16 million, the highest level among all companies, according to the survey. Nippon Steel Corp. raised its bonus payments by 2.3 times to ¥1.18 million.

The payout was ¥863,059 ($6,312) per person on a weighted average basis, the highest level since 2018. Bonuses among manufacturers, which make up about 70% of the 511 companies surveyed by the newspaper, rose 9.3%, while non-manufacturers increased by 11%.

