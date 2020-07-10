(Bloomberg) -- Japanese companies led by Tokyo Electric Power Co. Holdings Inc. are pricing on Friday the most yen corporate bonds of any day this year, as firms build cash buffers to gird against the impact of the pandemic.

More than a dozen firms across a variety of sectors from paper to oil are scheduled to sell about 900 billion yen ($8.4 billion) of notes, in one of the busiest days ever for the market. Corporate bond sales in Japan are rebounding after they tumbled in April and May, as the Bank of Japan and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s government roll out record stimulus to support the economy.

Japanese companies are joining peers in Asia and globally in locking in cash, driven by huge stimulus from central banks worldwide that has eased investors’ concerns about elevated defaults. Many buyers though are still sticking with better-rated or state-backed companies.

The BOJ in April doubled its corporate bond buying and has been urging local lenders to take advantage of separate funding programs to support companies, as the nation’s economy reels from the pandemic despite the lifting of a state of emergency. Infections are increasing again, with Tokyo finding 224 coronavirus cases on Thursday, a record for a single day.

“Borrowers are locking in funds now amid concerns of potential market disruption from a second wave of COVID-19,” said Akihiro Igarashi, an executive director at Nomura Securities Co.’s syndication department in Tokyo. “We are seeing firms boost cash buffers with bond sales and that is being supported by BOJ measures.”

Lending Boom

The rush to sell bonds in Japan mirrors other borrowing by firms in the nation. Lending by Japanese financial institutions surged 6.5% in June from a year earlier, the fastest pace ever, according to data from the BOJ going back to 1991.

Corporate bond sales jumped 99% to 1.84 trillion yen last month, according to Bloomberg-compiled data. Yield premiums on local notes had risen to their highest level since 2013 in April, but have dropped since the announcement of the BOJ’s expanded bond-buying program, Nomura BPI data show.

A unit of Tokyo Electric priced 290 billion yen of bonds Friday, the biggest single deal in the market so far since April, the start of Japan’s fiscal year.

Outside of Japan, sales in the Asian dollar bond market surged this week to $11.2 billion, compared with about $2 billion in a holiday-shortened period last week, data compiled by Bloomberg show. Spreads on the notes were on track to tighten for an 11th straight week.

(Updates with chart)

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.