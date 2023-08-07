(Bloomberg) -- Japan’s competition watchdog has begun an investigation into whether the top four non-life insurers colluded to set premiums for their corporate clients, according to a person familiar with the matter, becoming the latest regulator to look into the issue.

The Japan Fair Trade Commission will summon officials from Tokio Marine Holdings Inc., MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings Inc., Sompo Holdings Inc. and Aioi Nissay Dowa Insurance Co. on Thursday and request their cooperation on the probe, the person said, asking not to be identified because the information is private.

The investigation is examining insurance policies for railway operator Tokyu Corp. and Sendai International Airport and may look into other cases, the person said. If violations are confirmed, the JFTC will consider administrative action, the person added.

The allegations first came to light in June, when the Financial Services Agency ordered the insurers to submit reports on premiums for clients including Tokyu. Authorities sought to determine whether the suspected collusion was an isolated incident or systematic.

In late July, Nikkei reported that dozens of suspicious cases have emerged during the insurers’ investigations. They are alleged to have colluded in determining premiums for companies including refiner Eneos Corp. and East Japan Railway Co., the newspaper said.

Read about investor reaction to suspected price fixing by insurers

The JFTC declined to comment. A representative for Tokio Marine confirmed that the commission had launched an investigation and said it was cooperating with the authorities. MS&AD and Aioi Nissay Dowa said they were looking into the matter, while Sompo didn’t respond to a request for comment. Local media reported on the probe earlier.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.