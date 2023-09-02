(Bloomberg) -- The Japanese government is considering imposing a fine against the Unification Church for refusing to cooperate with its inquiry into the fringe religious group, which has a long list of court rulings against it in Japan over its fundraising methods, Kyodo News reported Saturday, citing an unidentified government official.

The inquiry, led by the education ministry, could lead to disbanding of the South Korean-based movement, now formally known as the Family Federation for World Peace and Unification.

The ministry has determined that the church’s responses to its queries are insufficient and indicate that it’s refusing to cooperate with the investigation, according to Kyodo. Under the regulations, a fine of up to 100,000 yen ($684) can be imposed on the group’s representative officer, the report said.

Education Minister Keiko Nagaoka will consult the ministry’s advisory body on matters related to religious corporations as soon as next week, and if approved, the ministry will request the court to impose a fine, Kyodo reported.

The investigation was launched last year when the Unification Church was put under the spotlight following the assassination of former premier Shinzo Abe. The killer said he was motivated by a grudge against the group for bankrupting his family. Abe had contacts with the organization, including contributing a video speech to an event.

