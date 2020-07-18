(Bloomberg) -- The Japanese government is considering having Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. ally with a local maker or research institution as part of plan to boost its chip industry with foreign partnership, the Yomiuri newspaper reported Sunday, without saying where it got the information.

Under the plan, the government could offer funding support totaling several 100 billion yen provided the overseas maker initiated a joint development project with local partnerships, the report said, potentially having factories built in Japan.

Through the partnership, the government aims to secure the state-of-the-art technology to meet the increasing needs to have its own production capacity for sensitive products that could affect its national security, according to the report.

