(Bloomberg) -- A Japanese court overturned a ruling that blocked operations of a nuclear reactor, providing a fillip to the push by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s government to bring online dozens of plants shut in the wake of the 2011 Fukushima disaster.

The Hiroshima High Court on Tuesday removed a temporary injunction against Shikoku Electric Power Co.’s Ikata No. 3 reactor, the company said in a statement, paving the way for the unit to restart.

Shares swung after the decision, rising as much as 1.7 percent and losing as much as 1.5 percent.

Tuesday’s ruling is a win for Japanese policy makers seeking to restore the nation’s nuclear industry amid efforts to reduce reliance on costly fossil-fuel imports and cut carbon emissions. The battle in Japan over nuclear power has moved mostly to the courts, which have been used by groups opposed to the technology to keep plants shut. Just seven of Japan’s 39 operable nuclear units are currently online.

There are roughly three dozen lawsuits pending against Japan’s nuclear facilities and the decision in favor of the utility may have some influence on future rulings, according to Datsugenpatsu Bengodan, a group of lawyers who oppose nuclear power. A nationwide survey by Mainichi Newspaper in February show the restart of nuclear reactors was opposed by almost half of the respondents, while about a third of them approved.

Last year, in a separate case, a Japanese high court overturned an injunction in place since March 2016 that barred Kansai Electric Power Co. from operating two reactors at its Takahama facility in western Japan.

