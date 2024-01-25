(Bloomberg) -- A Japanese district court sentenced a man to death for setting a fire that killed 36 people at Kyoto Animation studios in 2019 in one of the country’s biggest mass-murder cases in recent history, Kyodo News and local media said.

The Kyoto District Court handed down the sentence Thursday on Shinji Aoba, 45, Kyodo and others reported from the court. Prosecutors had sought the death penalty for a crime they say he committed with forethought and extreme malice. Defense lawyers were seeking an acquittal or a lesser sentence, arguing Aoba was mentally incompetent at the time of the crime.

Prosecutors argued that Aoba had delusions when he wrongly accused Kyoto Animation of plagiarizing his work but said he understood his actions at the time of the crime and had high disregard for human life, according to media reports. Defense lawyers argued Aoba cannot be held criminally responsible because he lived in delusions and suffered severe mental illness.

Kyoto Animation, also known by the nickname KyoAni, is one of Japan’s more celebrated animation studios. It has produced a number of works including a movie version of the popular animation Violet Evergarden, which was released after the fire.

The US and Japan are the only two countries in the Group of Seven leading democracies that still have the death penalty. More than 70% of the countries in the world have abolished capital punishment in law or practice, according to the Death Penalty Information Center, a US-based organization that tracks the use of capital punishment.

There were 24 executions in the US last year, according to data from the center. Japan did not carry out any executions in 2023 and imposed three new death sentences, the group said. There were 106 death row inmates in Japan in 2022, according to the Ministry of Justice.

