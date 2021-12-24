(Bloomberg) -- A cyberattack on Mitsubishi Electric Corp. in January last year included data files that may impact Japan’s national security, the defense ministry says.

In a statement dated Friday, the ministry said its probe of the incident found 59 of the almost 20,000 files accessed in the attack were problematic and it will take “appropriate measures” to address the issue.

Mitsubishi Electric said at the time of the incident that it was the target of a cyberattack in which client data may have been lost, but at that stage denied that confidential defense or infrastructure information was accessed. The ministry said it warned Mitsubishi Electric about properly managing data and plans to set new standards for data security within the fiscal year.

