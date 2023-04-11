21h ago
Japan Defense Ministry to Procure Missiles From Mitsubishi Heavy
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- The Japanese Defense Ministry has signed four missile-development and procurement contracts with the country’s biggest defense firm, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries.
The contracts include one for development of a submarine-launched cruise missile and another for mass production of a hypersonic glide vehicle for island defense, which is expected to be delivered in 2026-27, the ministry said in a statement Tuesday. The other two contracts are for production of Type 12 surface-to-ship missiles, and development of more advanced Type 12 missiles.
Spooked by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and simmering tensions between the US and China over neighboring Taiwan, Japan is planning to increase its defense budget by about 60% over the next five years. That means abandoning a decades-old cap on military spending of 1% of gross domestic product.
In this year’s budget, the Defense Ministry set aside more than ¥1.4 trillion ($10.5 billion) to develop its missile capabilities. The statement didn’t mention the cost of the contracts with Mitsubishi Heavy.
Japan is also set to buy Raytheon Technology Corp.’s Tomahawk missiles and Lockheed Martin Corp.’s Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile as part of its build-up.
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
6:17
'Ask a lot of questions' before deciding what to do with your tax refund: experts
-
6:21
Undervalued health care stocks: Three hot picks from Eden Rahim
-
7:07
Growth opportunities in Canadian lithium stocks: Three hot picks from Cole McGill
-
5:49
Toronto-Dominion becomes biggest bank short with US$3.7 billion on the line
-
7:08
Bank of Canada rate hikes hitting immigrants and millennials hard
-
6:37
Lacking financial literacy, young people are taking it into their own hands