(Bloomberg) -- Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi urged his Chinese counterpart to quickly release an employee of Japanese drugmaker Astellas Pharma Inc. detained in the mainland.

“I made a strong request based on our country’s strict position that the Japanese national be released early,” Hayashi said at a news conference in Beijing on Sunday, following three-hour talks with Foreign Affairs Minister Qin Gang.

Hayashi said he expressed “serious concern” during the meeting over China’s military activities, including ones involving Russia, around Japan as well as a set of disputed islands in the East China Sea. Hayashi declined to comment on the outlook or on what Qin Gang told him in response.

More than a dozen Japanese nationals have been detained in China since 2015, according to Kyodo News and other Japanese media. Eight people have returned to Japan, seven are still in China facing trial or serving time, while one has died, the Mainichi newspaper reported last month. Five of them have been found guilty by China of endangering national security, the paper said.

NHK and other Japanese media reported over the weekend that the Astellas employee was in his 50s. He had worked for more than 20 years in China and was planning to return at the end of the month, FNN reported. He was detained in March for violating local law, according to the reports.

