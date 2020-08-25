(Bloomberg) -- A Japanese real estate developer is planning to sell a bond whose coupon increases if it misses environmental targets, in the first issuance of its kind in the nation.

Hulic Co. plans to offer 10 billion yen ($94 million) of 10-year so-called sustainability-linked bonds in October, people familiar with the matter said. If the company isn’t able to meet either of its two green goals by 2025, the coupon on the debt will increase by 10 basis points, said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing a private matter.

One of its goals is to use the funds raised to develop mega solar systems so that all power use at buildings of its headquarters and subsidiaries is sourced from renewable energy. The other is to build a 12-story, fire-resistant commercial facility made with wood grown in Japan.

Global sales of sustainable bonds in general have jumped this year, rising 27% to $196 billion, reflecting growing investor demand for debt to pay for green and social projects. Italian utility Enel SpA sold euro bonds tied to environmental goals last year.

Hulic’s offering comes after the International Capital Market Association published its Sustainability-Linked Bond Principles in June, a set of voluntary guidelines aimed at developing a market for such notes. Hulic’s bond follows those principles, according to the people.

