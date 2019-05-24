(Bloomberg) -- The Japanese government has taken a dimmer view of the economy for the second time this year, adding fuel to a debate over whether to postpone a sales-tax increase set for October.

Industrial production and business investment have deteriorated amid continued weakness in exports, the Cabinet Office said in its monthly economic assessment released Friday. It was the first downgrade of business investment since September 2016.

Still, the economy continued to recover at a moderate pace, and business investment is still increasing moderately, it said.

A quarter of economists surveyed by Bloomberg said the government downgrading its view of the economy could move the needle on the sales tax.

The debate over the tax hike comes as global growth slows and trade tensions rise. While the economy appeared to show strength in the first quarter, growth was fueled by imports falling even faster than exports, rising inventories and public spending. Previous increases in the sales tax have hit consumers hard. In 2014, Japan’s economy contracted sharply after the tax was raised.

