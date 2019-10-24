(Bloomberg) -- Japanese Economy Minister Isshu Sugawara said he has resigned after facing allegations of suspected violations of campaign finance laws.

Sugawara, 57, is the first member of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s new cabinet to leave after being appointed in September to the post responsible for the economy, trade and industry.

