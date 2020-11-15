(Bloomberg) -- Japan’s economy rebounded more strongly than expected from its record crash during the pandemic as businesses reopened, trade roared back and government stimulus helped fuel a jump in consumer spending.

Gross domestic product grew an annualized 21.4% in the three months through September from the previous quarter, the Cabinet Office reported Monday. It was the fastest growth since 1968, the government said. Economists had forecast an 18.9% expansion.

Japan’s biggest growth spurt in more than a half century shows the economy is back on a recovery path after three straight quarters of contraction that started with a sales tax hike last year before the collapse that came with Covid’s first wave.

Still, the strong expansion only managed to claw back a portion of the lost growth that economists say will take years to recoup.

Key Insights

Last quarter’s rebound was driven by improved trade with the U.S. and China, a comeback for the auto industry and a jump in household spending as the country reopened from a five-week state of emergency and the government encouraged domestic travel. Weak business investment held back the overall growth pace.

The recovery’s speed now depends largely on the path of the virus, as many countries head into winter. New waves slamming the U.S. and Europe threaten Japanese trade. At home, case numbers are also hitting new records and, though the spread is moderate compared to other places, authorities are hinting at stricter restrictions.

Concern the economy will lose steam last week prompted Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to call for a third extra budget. New spending would add to Japan’s mountain of debt, but it’s seen as needed with the boost weakening from the government’s earlier cash handouts and funds for a job furlough program largely used up.

Analysts see growth continuing this quarter but at a much more subdued pace. The Bank of Japan last month cut its forecast for the economy this fiscal year and said it now sees a more volatile path ahead amid rising waves of the virus.

What Bloomberg’s Economist Says...

“The risk for another wave of infections is rising -- new confirmed cases hit a daily high of 1,661 on Nov. 12, double the daily average of 809 in the week ended Nov. 6. This could prompt a gradual reapplication of containment measures later -- impeding the recovery and reducing the effectiveness of fiscal stimulus.”

--Yuki Masujima, economist

For the full report, click here.

Get More

Non-annualized GDP rose by 5% from the prior quarter, compared with a consensus estimate of 4.4%.

Nominal GDP expanded 5.2%. Economists forecast 4.6%.

Private consumption gained 4.7% from the previous quarter, compared with a 5.2% increase forecast by analysts.

Business investment fell 3.4%. Analysts had predicted a 2.9% decline.

Net exports of goods and services added 2.9 percentage points to GDP growth.

(Adds detail on growth components.)

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.