(Bloomberg) -- Japan’s electricity bills are poised to jump to the highest in at least five years on the back of expensive fuel imports, according to the country’s national broadcaster, further stoking consumer inflation fears.

Power providers around the world are grappling with sky-high fuel prices amid a global energy crunch, and are now being forced to pass those costs onto customers -- or else go bust. Governments are starting to take action, providing relief for households and businesses stuck with the expensive bills.

Nine of Japan’s regional utilities will increase power rates in March to the highest level in data going back five years, NHK reported Friday. Figures for the Tokyo region back that up. An average household in the nation’s capital is set to pay about 8,244 yen ($71.35) for their electric bill in March, up nearly 30% from a year ago and the highest in data available through June 2016, according to Tokyo Electric Power Co.

One utility will keep rates unchanged as it has hit its upper limit for costs passed on to consumers, according to the NHK report.

A fuel adjustment system automatically sets electricity rates for each regional utility based on a three-month average of import prices for liquefied natural gas, crude oil and coal. It’s reflected in electricity prices for consumers two months late.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.