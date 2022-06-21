(Bloomberg) -- Japan’s top ESG funds are grappling with major losses this year, testing their viability as the world goes through tectonic market shifts on the back of rising interest rates.

Of the top five largest, global equity-investing ESG funds in the Asian nation, all but one had double-digit declines between January and May, according to Bloomberg calculations. That’s owing to the typically growth stock-heavy nature of these funds, and their inability to benefit from energy sector shares gaining amid a commodity rally.

Because ESG equities are normally growth stocks with higher valuations than their peers, such picks are more likely to be affected when interest rates rise and put pressure on the valuation of the broader stock market, said Keisuke Takiguchi, a fund manager at Asset Management One.

ESG funds also exclude energy-related stocks, such as fossil fuel companies. That provides even more drag on the fund performance, as it is unlikely to benefit from rising stocks in the sector, Takiguchi added. Oil and gas prices are surging due to the war in Ukraine, padding the profits for the world’s top producers. The S&P 500 Energy Sector Index is up more than 30% since the beginning of the year.

